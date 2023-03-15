FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 94,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

