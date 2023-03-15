FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 3,197 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.