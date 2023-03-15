Frax Share (FXS) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Frax Share has a market cap of $608.23 million and approximately $72.47 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00033508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,494,715 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

