FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPSM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. 314,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

