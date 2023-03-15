FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 1,595,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

