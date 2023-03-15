FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. 1,536,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.