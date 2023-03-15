FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 35,617,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

