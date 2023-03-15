FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.36. 539,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

