FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 251,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.