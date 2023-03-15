FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) COO Sasan Aminpour Sells 82,972 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 82,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $219,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 813,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sasan Aminpour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.
Shares of FTCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,947,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
