FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) COO Sasan Aminpour Sells 82,972 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 82,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $219,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 813,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sasan Aminpour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,947,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

