Function X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $409,720.42 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $409,720.42 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

