Function X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $409,720.42 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $409,720.42 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
