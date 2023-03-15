FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.22). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

TCRR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

