GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.49. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 747,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. StockNews.com cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

