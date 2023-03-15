GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.11. GDS shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 566,055 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.69.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
