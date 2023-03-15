GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.11. GDS shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 566,055 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.11.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 212,465 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in GDS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

