Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $601.23 million and $1.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

