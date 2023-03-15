General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.28), with a volume of 956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.28).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

