Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Issues Earnings Results

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

