Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GETY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

