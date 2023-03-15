Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $201.01. 79,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,541. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

