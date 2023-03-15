GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,155,350.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Down 1.5 %

GTLB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,599. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

