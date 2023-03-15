GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,155,350.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GTLB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,599. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

