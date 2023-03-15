GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

