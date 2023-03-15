GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$94.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.25. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$94.50 and a one year high of C$94.75.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

