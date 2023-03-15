GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$94.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.25. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$94.50 and a one year high of C$94.75.
About GMO Payment Gateway
