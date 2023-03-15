Got Guaranteed 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,425.47 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $106,425.47 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges.

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

