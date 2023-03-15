Gould Capital LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.6% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,117. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

