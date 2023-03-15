Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.67. Graham has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

