Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,663,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 3,124,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,867. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.