Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,663,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 3,124,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,867. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.