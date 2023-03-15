Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTCGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,663,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 3,124,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,867. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

