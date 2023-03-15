Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 141,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.55.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.