Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $6.21 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $800,038.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00316528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00593688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00512738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

