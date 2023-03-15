Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:GR1T)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

GR1T opened at GBX 33 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of £163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.