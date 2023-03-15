Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
GROV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Grove Collaborative Stock Up 8.2 %
NYSE GROV opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
