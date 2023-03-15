Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GROV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE GROV opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,039,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.