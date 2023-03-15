Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 773,822 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

