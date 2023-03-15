Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Amirali Talasaz Purchases 40,000 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 875,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,454. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
