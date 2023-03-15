GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.69 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $589.11 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005546 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003693 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.