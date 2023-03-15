Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0206

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $270.83 million and approximately $43.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,820,192,199 coins and its circulating supply is 13,149,917,199 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

