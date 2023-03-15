Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.54). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
Read More
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.