Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.30

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.30 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.45). Hays shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 11,872,350 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.75 ($1.93).

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.28.

Hays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other Hays news, insider James Hilton acquired 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £20,088 ($24,482.63). 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.