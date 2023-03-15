Head-To-Head Survey: First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) & Its Competitors

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.25% 12.27% 1.12%

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 987 6611 6359 263 2.41

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Resource Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.51%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.90 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.48 billion $1.65 billion 9.15

First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp rivals beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.