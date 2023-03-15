Headinvest LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,100. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.