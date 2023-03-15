Headinvest LLC Takes $468,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Headinvest LLC owned 2.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IBDX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 18,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,550. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.