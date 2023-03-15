Headinvest LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.59. The stock had a trading volume of 664,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,130. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.