Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $52.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,083,557,506 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,083,557,506.036327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06714704 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $69,072,781.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.