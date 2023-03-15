Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBDHF remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

