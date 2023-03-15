Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBDHF remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Hempfusion Wellness
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.