Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $83,837.56 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HESM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

