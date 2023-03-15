HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0797 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion and approximately $18.20 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
