HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 547,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 3,237.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

