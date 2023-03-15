H&G High Conviction Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HCF)

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
H&G High Conviction Stock Performance
