HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.91. 75,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 246,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,824.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

