HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 10.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. 818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
HilleVax Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $28,614,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $7,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.