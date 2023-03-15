HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 10.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. 818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

HilleVax Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $28,614,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $7,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.