Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

HLT stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

