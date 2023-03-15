Hofer & Associates. Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hofer & Associates. Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,554. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

